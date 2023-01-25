The South Central Railways has terminated two Visakhapatnam-Kirandul trains from 25 January 2023 to 27 January 2023 running through Visakhapatnam stating safety reasons. The following trains will be short-terminated at Danetwada in Chhattisgarh. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi announced the same through a press release yesterday.

In view of safety reasons, the following Visakhapatnam-Kirandul trains will be short-terminated at Dantewada, Chhattisgarh as detailed below.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night express train leaving Visakhapatnam on 25 & 26 January 2023 will be terminated at Dantewada.

Similarly, train no. 18513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Night express train will start from Dantewada to Visakhapatnam on 26 & 27 January 2023 instead of Kirandul.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train leaving Visakhapatnam on 25 & 26 January 2023 will be terminated at Dantewada.

Similarly, train no. 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train will start from Dantewada to Visakhapatnam on 26 & 27 January 2023 instead of Kirandul.

The railway officials have requested passengers and travellers to make the necessary changes and act accordingly.

