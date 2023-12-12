The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced upcoming train cancellations and diversions, impacting travel in various parts of the region. Here is a list of train cancellations due to safety works in Vijayawada Division:

Train Cancellations:

Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam Express (17219): Canceled from December 18th, 2023, to December 31st, 2023.

Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam Express (17220): Canceled from December 19th, 2023, to January 1st, 2024.

Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express (22702): Canceled on December 18th, 19th, 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 25th, 26th, 27th, 29th, and 30th, 2023.

Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express (22701): Canceled on the same dates as Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express.

Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express (17239): Canceled from December 18th, 2023, to December 31st, 2023.

Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express (17240): Canceled from December 19th, 2023, to January 1st, 2024.

Train Diversions:

Several trains will be diverted due to safety works in the Vijayawada Division. The new routes will bypass the Eluru Station, affecting travel times and stoppages. Passengers are advised to carefully check the updated schedules.

13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Bokaro Express: December 18-31, 2023. Stoppages Eliminated: Tadepalligudem, Eluru.

18111 Tata-Yesvantpur Express: December 21 and 28, 2023. Stoppage Eliminated: Eluru.

12376 Jasidih-Tambaram Express: December 20 and 27, 2023. Stoppage Eliminated: Eluru.

22837 Hatia-Ernakulam AC Express: December 18 and 25, 2023. Stoppage Eliminated: Eluru.

18637 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express: December 23 and 30, 2023.

12835 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express: December 19, 24, 26, and 31, 2023.

12889 Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru Express: December 22 and 29, 2023.

Additional Information:

Due to pre-NI and NI working between Jaroli and Jaynagar in connection with the doubling project in the Chakradharpur Division, the following trains will run on a diverted route:

Train No. 20816 Visakhapatnam – TATA Express departing Visakhapatnam on December 17, 2023, and December 24, 2023, will be diverted via Cuttack – Dhenkanal – Angul – Sambalpur City – Jharsuguda.

Train No. 20815 TATA – Visakhapatnam Express departing Tata on December 18, 2023, and December 25, 2023, will be diverted via Jharsuguda – Sambalpur City – Angul – Dhenkanal – Cuttack.

A full list of train cancellations in Vijayawada Division, dates, and diversion routes is available on the SCR website and official social media channels.

For further information and updates, passengers are encouraged to contact the SCR Helpline or visit the official website.

