South Central Railway has announced changes to several train services in the Vijayawada Division due to ongoing safety works. Passengers travelling between Guntur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and other destinations are advised to take note of these train cancellations and diversions to avoid inconvenience.

Train Cancellations:

Simhadri Express: Train No. 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam and No. 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur will be cancelled from January 1, 2024, to January 14, 2024.

Train No. 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam and No. 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur will be cancelled from January 1, 2024, to January 14, 2024. Uday Express: Train No. 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam and No. 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada will be cancelled on January 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, and 13, 2024.

Train Diversions:

Via Gudivada-Bhimavaram Town-Nidadavolu: Train No. 22643 Ernakulam-Patna SF Express (on January 1 and 8, 2024) Train No. 12509 SMV Bengaluru-Guwahati SF Express (on January 3, 5, 10, and 12, 2024) Train No. 11019 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express (on January 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 13, 2024) (Stoppage eliminated at Eluru and Tadepalligudem)

Via Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram Town-Gudivada: Train No. 13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Bokaro Express (from January 1 to 14, 2024) (Stoppage eliminated at Tadepalligudem and Eluru) Train No. 12889 Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru Express (on January 5 and 12, 2024) Train No. 18111 Tata-Yesvantpur Express (on January 4 and 11, 2024) (Stoppage eliminated at Eluru) Train No. 12835 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express (on January 2, 7, 9, and 14, 2024) Train No. 12376 Jasidih-Tambaram Express (on January 3 and 10, 2024) (Stoppage eliminated at Eluru) Train No. 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam AC Express (on January 1 and 8, 2024) (Stoppage eliminated at Eluru) Train No. 18637 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express (on January 6 and 13, 2024)



Check South Central Railway’s website or railway enquiry services for the latest updates and specific details of the train cancellations in the Vijayawada route.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.