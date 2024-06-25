South Central Railway (SCoR) authorities recently announced the cancellation of major trains for 45 days till 11 August 2024, due to critical traffic maintenance works in the Nidadavolu-Kadiyam sections of Vijayawada division. The modernization work is aimed at enhancing the infrastructure but has inevitably led to significant passenger dissatisfaction as popular services like the Ratnachal and Simhadri have been suspended. This decision is expected to severely impact commuters heading to key destinations including Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Hyderabad. The canceled trains till 11 August, most of which will affect Visakhapatnam passengers, are as follows:

Train no 07466 from Rajahmundry to Visakhapatnam (canceled till 10 August)

Train no 07467 from Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry (canceled till 10 August)

Train no 17219 from Machilipatnam to Visakhapatnam (canceled till 10 August)

Train no 17220 from Visakhapatnam to Machilipatnam (canceled till 11 August)

Train no 17249 from Tirupati to Kakinada Town (canceled till 10 August)

Train no 17250 from Kakinada Town to Tirupati (canceled till 11 August)

Train no 17239 from Guntur to Visakhapatnam (canceled till 10 August)

Train no 17240 from Visakhapatnam to Guntur (canceled till 11 August)

Train no 17243 from Guntur to Rayagagada (canceled till 10 August)

Train no 17244 from Rayagada to Guntur (canceled till 11 August)

Train no 12718 from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam (canceled till 10 August)

Train no 12717 from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada (canceled till 10 August)

Train no 22702 from Guntur to Visakhapatnam (canceled till 10 August)

Train no 22701 from Visakhapatnam to Guntur (canceled till 10 August)

Train no 12776 from Lingampalli to Kakinada Town (canceled till 9 August)

Train no 12775 from Kakinada Town to Lingampalli (canceled till 8 August)

Train no 22708 from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam (canceled till 9 August)

Train no 22707 from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati (canceled till 10 August)

Previously, the Visakhapatnam-Lingampally (12805) Janmabhoomi Express, Chengalpattu-Kakinada Port (17643) Circar Express and the Vijayawada-Kakinada Port (17257) trains were also a part of the lineup. However, in response to the growing dissatisfaction among customers, the railway authorities reinstated these services.

When the decision came to light yesterday, the abrupt cancellations incited frustration among passengers, many of whom had already made reservations. In lead-up to this, a series of disruptions have plagued South Central Railway passengers in recent months, as they frequently faced such unexpected train cancellations under the guise of modernization efforts. Simhadri, Uday, and Rayagada Expresses saw frequent cancellations. However, the continued operation of Janmabhoomi and Ratnachal trains had mitigated some of the inconvenience.

In view of the canceled trains, passengers, including those from Visakhapatnam, have been requested to make other travel arrangements.

