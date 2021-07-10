The East Coast Railway (ECoR), recognizing the heavy rush on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route has confirmed that the Kirandul Express will resume services from 15 July 2021. Backpackers and Vizagites travelling to Araku Valley can now comfortably travel in the Vistadome coach.

The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express has been the most sought-after train service to travel to Araku Valley. A major factor being the glass-domed coach experience that is attached to the train. This Express was suspended from 22 March 2020, owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown situation, and will soon be back on track.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 9:35 pm and reaches Araku Valley railway station at 12:48 am, taking about 3 hours 12 minutes. The train reaches the Kirandul railway station at 10:00 am on the same day, covering a distance of 472 km and taking a total duration of 12 hours and 25 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

The Kirandul Express has 2 tier A/C, 3 tier A/C and Sleeper classes. On the journey from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul, the train has 12 stops. The stoppages are Kottavalasa Junction, Araku Railway Station, Koraput Railway Station, Jeypore Railway Station, Jagdalpur Railway Station, Dilmili Railway Station, Kaklur Railway Station, Dantewada Railway Station, Bacheli Railway Station and halts at Kirandul Railway Station.

There are two other trains that take passengers from Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley. These are:

#1 Train no. 58501 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 6:50 am and reaches Araku Valley railway station at 10:50 am, taking about 4 hours. This train runs on all days of the week.

#2 Train no. 08514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Special leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 6:45 am and reaches Araku Valley railway station at 10:55 am, taking about 4 hours 10 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.