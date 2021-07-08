Going to Araku is easy. However, planning the trip to Araku itself is a little difficult. So many places to be, so many things to check out but only a handful of days available. One might even stay in the valley for a week and still miss out on something. And most people visit the usual spots and be done with it. They miss a lot in between, some untapped places, or some places which are not easily accessible. And due to this, your Araku trip doesn’t feel complete. Hence, there are a few offbeat experiences that no one should miss on their trip to Araku Valley.

#1 Strawberry picking at Lambasingi

When the mist vanishes and the sun peeks out, you realise that Lambasingi is much more than a few mountains. If you drive along the Dantewada Road, you come upon a sequence of strawberry plantations. You can visit these plantations, pick strawberries and buy some for your friends and family. It’s one of the less-talked-about experiences in the valley and a must for any first-time Araku visitor.

#2 Trekking at Lambasingi

While people trek in Visakhapatnam city as well, Lambasingi is the place for young trekkers who truly want to challenge themselves. Start off early in the morning from a bed of mist, rise above the clouds and reach the summit just in time to catch a mesmerising sunrise. Or else, if you dare to, you can even camp overnight at the peak and be the first to watch the sunrise.

#3 Sweetness of the Madugula Halwa

For all those who complain about Andhra Pradesh not having many varieties of sweets, it is strongly recommended to try the Madugula Halwa. Around 70km from Visakhapatnam lies a village called Madugula which houses “the secret to a happy marriage”. It’s a must-have for anyone visiting the valley but especially, the sweet-tooths who just can’t resist a desi sweet.

#4 Explore the colonial Sunkarimetta Church

Even if you’re not very religious, this colonial church has a lot to offer you. For starters, its Gothic architecture attracts all historians. Secondly, it is housed on the top of a beautiful hillock from which you get a magnificent view of the valley and the plains below. It is, hence, one of the must-have experiences while visiting the Araku Valley.

#5 A cup of Araku coffee

Araku is widely known for its coffee plantations and hence, receives a lot of coffee enthusiasts every year. If you don’t mind a cup of coffee, why don’t you head down to the Coffee Museum in the valley and learn all you need to know about the special Araku coffee. But be mindful not to have too much of this delicious coffee variety or else, you’d be overly energised for the rest of your trip.

#6 Stargazing

What is a hill station trip without some stargazing? After all, isn’t that the very reason we escape from the crowded cities and reach for the calm of a valley, where the sky is so clear that you can see thousands and thousands of stars. This is the reason why the Araku Valley is a treasure chest for astronomy geeks. And if you’re lucky enough, you might even catch a glimpse of a shooting star and wish to never leave this beautiful valley again.

#7 Some much-needed shopping at Shandies

Tribal markets, also known as Shandies in the agency area, shouldn’t be missed. From buying local handicrafts, wooden toys, jewellery to eating local food varieties, these markets are usually bustling with locals as well as tourists. This is the place where you experience the true Araku feel. It best encapsulates the daily lives of the people of Araku Valley.

#8 Winding roads of the valley

It’s a wonderful feeling to be in Araku Valley but driving in the valley is itself an adventure. The winding valley roads are a challenge for most drivers, especially with heavy traffic. From certain vantage points, you can see the same road going all the way to the top. At night, these same roads are quiet and deserted and barely visible with all the mist in the air. These roads are riddled with dangerous blind curves. This is one of the experiences you can’t avoid even if you want to, when you’re visiting the Araku Valley.

#9 Picnic by the Chaparai Cascade

Araku Valley has a lot of waterfalls but not many cascading streams. Chaparai is one such place. It’s a popular picnic spot for families and youngsters, where people can dip their feet in the water or just enjoy a sunny day with some homemade food. Apparently, the Bamboo Chicken here is not to be missed.

#10 Camping with friends

A campfire is just the thing to sum up a wonderful trip to Araku Valley. Sitting around a fire, eating some delicious food (preferably, barbecue), dancing to good music – it’s all a youngster needs to experience at least once with his/her friends. And as an added benefit, the fire keeps you warm from all the cold. You can also stargaze during the campfire. And at the end, you wrap up your day by sleeping in your snugly, warm tent. Rather than staying at a resort in Araku Valley, camping is the way to go.