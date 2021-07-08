This Monsoon has showered people with blissful rains in Vizag and the adjoining districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains have been witnessed. Maximum temperature decreased in the city has gone down by 2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 8 July 2021. Adjoining districts, including Kakinada, Vijayawada and Tirupati, experienced a similar decrease in their maximum temperatures. Vizag and the rest of Coastal Andhra Pradesh have received rainfall 25% above the normal level this year, indicating that the Southwest Monsoon has fared well in 2021. It is predicted that in the coming weeks, above-normal rainfall is very likely to be observed over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Fairly widespread to Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Maharashtra & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during 08th -12th July. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 8, 2021

In the weather warning issued by Cyclone Warning Center (CWC), Vizag on 8 July 2021, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and off the Andhra Pradesh coast from 9 July to 12 July 2021. It is being predicted that on 11 July 2021, a low pressure is likely to form on the western central and the adjoining north-western Bay of Bengal near the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.

Scattered thundershowers and light to moderate showers are likely in most parts of northern Andhra Pradesh and might continue for the next three days. Winds accompanying the thunderstorms are expected to blow at a speed between 50-60 kmph along the coast.