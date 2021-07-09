When Twitter went stormy this July with Netflix’s new account ‘Netflix India South’, movie lovers had a surprise in store. This being Mani Ratnam’s anthology web series presentation; Navarasa. On Friday morning, Netflix India South unveiled the highly anticipated first teaser of Navarasa, with the tagline “Nine stories, nine emotions,”. The short snippet was named Date Announcement and gave 6 August 2021 as the release date of Navarasa on the OTT platform.

Navarasa is said to have nine short stories directed by nine different directors. The nine short stories would be based on the nine rasas (emotions): anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder. This idea is conceptualised by Mani Ratnam and directed by Sarjun KM, Gautham Menon, Rathindran Prasad, Vasanth, Karthick Naren, Priyadarshan, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, and Karthik Subbaraj. This first-of-its-kind web series will also feature a host of popular stars including Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Siddarth, and Parvathy Thiruvothu to name a few.

Navarasa has been doing the rounds on social media since the nine posters depicting the nine short stories went viral on Thursday. It marked the coming together of Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi fans which took Twitter by storm. Due to this, fans can’t wait for the date when Navarasa will release on the OTT platform Netflix. As an added attraction in this starlit series, this Tamil anthology will also witness the coming together of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. Both have been associated with the film industry in their unique strengths. While Mani Ratnam is among India’s most acclaimed and celebrated directors, Jayendra Panchapakesan is known for taking the pass less trodden.

With nothing less than a wonder forthcoming, mark your calendars on 6 August 2021, to witness 2021’s most exciting masterpiece on Netflix.

Watch the teaser here: