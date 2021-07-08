Marking the birth anniversary of Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has decided to present YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards 2021, to individuals who have excelled in various fields. A total of 63 people were selected for these awards in Andhra Pradesh, out of which 5 are from Visakhapatnam. These five members have put in exemplary efforts in their respective fields.

Under the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards 2021, individuals will be awarded Rs 10 lakh cash and a memento while those selected for YSR Achievement Awards will be awarded Rs 5 lakh cash and a memento. The awards will be given during an event on 14-15 August 2021.

Yo! Vizag interacts with these five award winners who express their happiness on being honoured for their efforts:

#1 Covid-19 Warrior

While all medical staff has put their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, there are those Covid-19 warriors who have saved many lives. One such warrior is T Tejaswi, a 35-year-old male staff nurse working at Dr. NTR Government Hospital, Anakapalli who was selected for the YSR Achievement Award.

A resident of Simhachalam, Tejaswi studies MSc Pediatric Nursing, MSc Counseling & Psychotherapy and MSc Yoga & Naturopathy. He worked as Covid-19 Incharge at Anakapalle during the first and second waves of the pandemic. “I was surprised when I heard about this award. All of the medical staff worked so hard during the pandemic, but I was shocked after hearing this news. This gave me a happy feeling that the government identified my efforts,” said Tejaswi.

#2 Spreading the word through songs

Majji Srinivasa Rao is well known for his street dance with his own composition of songs. A native of Vizianagaram District, he composed around 1,500 folk songs on environmental issues, women abuse, Uttarandhra issues, literacy and many more. Popularly called Devisri, he also composed a song on Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, narrating his many works as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. For his works, Devisri was selected for the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award.

#3 Coffee plantation in an organic style

The Vizag Agency area, famous for coffee plantations, is one of the major sources of coffee production. S Kondala Rao, from Chintapalli Mandal in Vizag Agency, has been selected for the YSR Achievement Award for his organic method of coffee plantation. Doing coffee plantation on 10 acres of land for 35 years now, Kondala Rao has inspired many tribes in the agency. He has shown a way of living for about 60 tribal families.

#4 Training farmers on marketing strategy

For training tribals to go for organic farming and teaching marketing techniques, Andhra Kaashmir Tribal Farmers and Marketing Producer Company Limited has been selected for the YSR Achievement Award. It was established in 2017 with the support of the Girijana Vikas Volunteer Organisation. In the last four years, around 1,037 farmers have become members. This company especially provides marketing facilities for turmeric, pepper and coffee.

#5 Dhimsa dance form

One of the famous tribal art forms, Dhimsa has once again bagged an award. The Killu Janakamma Dhimsa Team from Hukumpeta has been selected for the YSR Achievement Award. This team was previously awarded the Hamsa Award by former AP Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy himself. The band has been giving dance performances since 1980 in various states and places including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Madhya Pradesh.