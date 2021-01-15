Much to the delight of those looking to travel to Kerala and Kashmir, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has announced air tour packages from Visakhapatnam to the two popular tourist destinations. Here’s all you need to know about these tour packages.
Details of air tour packages from Visakhapatnam to Kerala and Kashmir
Tour Period
Kerala:
The air tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kerala will commence on 25 February and conclude on 2 March 2021. (5 nights/ 6 days)
Kashmir:
The air tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir will commence on 13 March and conclude on 18 March 2021. (5 nights/ 6 days)
Destinations Covered
Kerala:
The destinations that will be covered as part of the tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kerala include Dutch Palace, St Francis Church, the Santa Cruz Basilica, Mattupetty Dam, Echo Point, Tea Museum, Rose Garden, Kovalam beach, and Padmanabhaswamy temple.
Kashmir:
The destinations that will be covered as part of the tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir include Mughal Gardens, Cheshmashahi, Parimahal, Botanical and Shalimar Gardens, Char-Chinar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg Pahalgam.
Cost per person
Kerala:
Single occupancy- Rs 35,860
Double occupancy- Rs 25,960
Triple occupancy- Rs 25,870
Kashmir:
Single occupancy- Rs 27,985
Double occupancy- Rs 23,660
Triple occupancy- Rs 23,045
What does the package include?
- Air tickets in Economy Class in Indigo airlines
- Accommodation at a 3-star hotel
- Return airport transfers and sightseeing by AC transportation
- IRCTC Tour Manager, Ex-VTZ
- Meals- Breakfast and Dinner
- All applicable parking charges, toll charges
- GST
Health advisory
Due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation, the officials even issued a health advisory. They stated that senior citizens must get their medical check-ups done and produce their fitness certificate while booking. Also, passengers above the age of 70 are required to be accompanied by an escort/family member of younger age.
Whom to contact?
Chandan Kumar: 8287932318
K Gananadha: 8287932381
Office: 0891 2500695
