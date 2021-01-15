Much to the delight of those looking to travel to Kerala and Kashmir, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has announced air tour packages from Visakhapatnam to the two popular tourist destinations. Here’s all you need to know about these tour packages.

Details of air tour packages from Visakhapatnam to Kerala and Kashmir

Tour Period

Kerala:

The air tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kerala will commence on 25 February and conclude on 2 March 2021. (5 nights/ 6 days)

Kashmir:

The air tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir will commence on 13 March and conclude on 18 March 2021. (5 nights/ 6 days)

Destinations Covered

Kerala:

The destinations that will be covered as part of the tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kerala include Dutch Palace, St Francis Church, the Santa Cruz Basilica, Mattupetty Dam, Echo Point, Tea Museum, Rose Garden, Kovalam beach, and Padmanabhaswamy temple.

Kashmir:

The destinations that will be covered as part of the tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir include Mughal Gardens, Cheshmashahi, Parimahal, Botanical and Shalimar Gardens, Char-Chinar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg Pahalgam.

Cost per person

Kerala:

Single occupancy- Rs 35,860

Double occupancy- Rs 25,960

Triple occupancy- Rs 25,870

Kashmir:

Single occupancy- Rs 27,985

Double occupancy- Rs 23,660

Triple occupancy- Rs 23,045

What does the package include?

Air tickets in Economy Class in Indigo airlines

Accommodation at a 3-star hotel

Return airport transfers and sightseeing by AC transportation

IRCTC Tour Manager, Ex-VTZ

Meals- Breakfast and Dinner

All applicable parking charges, toll charges

GST

Health advisory

Due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation, the officials even issued a health advisory. They stated that senior citizens must get their medical check-ups done and produce their fitness certificate while booking. Also, passengers above the age of 70 are required to be accompanied by an escort/family member of younger age.

Whom to contact?

Chandan Kumar: 8287932318

K Gananadha: 8287932381

Office: 0891 2500695