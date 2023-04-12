On Saturday, 15 April 2023, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam will recruit to fill over 250 job vacancies for various posts. Participation in the recruitment drive requires a 10th-grade, intermediate, diploma, or degree.
Read on for more details about the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.
SBI Life Insurance Limited
Name of the role: Branch Manager, Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age requirement: 21-45 years
Salary offered: Rs 20,000-35,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 25
Muthoot Fincorp Limited
Name of the role: Business Development Executive
Educational qualifications: Any Degree, PG
Age requirement: 21-32 years
Salary offered: Rs 16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 35
Also read: Women safety is the top priority, says new Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Thrivikram Varma
PayTM
Name of the role: Filed Sales Executive (Communication)
Educational qualifications: 10th, Intermediate, Degree
Age requirement: Below 34 years
Salary offered: Rs 21,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 150
Caliber Support Services Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age requirement: Below 30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 40
Mahavir Group (Skoda)
Name of the role: Sales Consultant, Team Lead
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age requirement: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 8
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 15 April 2023.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.
Discussion about this post