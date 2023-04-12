On Saturday, 15 April 2023, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam will recruit to fill over 250 job vacancies for various posts. Participation in the recruitment drive requires a 10th-grade, intermediate, diploma, or degree.

Read on for more details about the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.

SBI Life Insurance Limited

Name of the role: Branch Manager, Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age requirement: 21-45 years

Salary offered: Rs 20,000-35,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 25

Muthoot Fincorp Limited

Name of the role: Business Development Executive

Educational qualifications: Any Degree, PG

Age requirement: 21-32 years

Salary offered: Rs 16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 35

PayTM

Name of the role: Filed Sales Executive (Communication)

Educational qualifications: 10th, Intermediate, Degree

Age requirement: Below 34 years

Salary offered: Rs 21,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 150

Caliber Support Services Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age requirement: Below 30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 40

Mahavir Group (Skoda)

Name of the role: Sales Consultant, Team Lead

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age requirement: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 8

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 15 April 2023.

