Five female students of Dr BR Ambedkar Social Welfare Residential Gurukul College for Women in Tamarapalli, located within the Narsannapeta Assembly Constituency, were bitten by mice on the night of 26 August 2024. The incident happened while they were sleeping in their hostel, which was subject to rat infestation, say sources. The affected students include Rohini, a second-year intermediate student, and first-year students Harika, Balamani, Sravanti, and Soujanya.

Although the incident occurred on Monday, it was reported only on Wednesday. The college staff provided immediate first aid to the injured students before transferring them to a community health centre in Narasannapeta for further medical evaluation, including blood tests and vaccinations.

Concerned about the increasing rat and mouse infestation around the hostel in Visakhapatnam, both students and their parents have called on the college administration to implement more effective pest control measures to ensure safety. The college principal assured the public that steps have been taken to prevent future incidents, including sealing rat holes, placing rat mats, and installing mesh throughout the dormitory. “The students are doing well, and we have taken all necessary precautions,” the principal stated.

Following the incident, District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundarkar inquired about the students’ health and directed the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, V Jayaraju, to address the rat infestation. Authorities have since initiated a sanitation drive, distributed rodenticides, and set up cages to capture the rodents.

