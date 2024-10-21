On 21 October, city Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi paid floral tributes at the police martyrs’ memorial on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP exhorted the police personnel to pay attention to the health and well-being of their family besides discharging their duties with all commitment.

“We promise to stand the kin of those who lost their lives while discharging their duties,” said the CP while lauding the services of the police personnel. Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendra Prasad and others also paid tributes to the police martyrs commending their services on the Police Commemoration Day.

Committed to police welfare: CM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while paying tributes to the police martyrs at a programme held in Vijayawada to mark Police Commemoration Day, said the government was committed to the welfare of the police.

“We brought changes in the police set-up in such a way that they can face any challenge. The AP police should be a role model for other States in the country,” said the Chief Minister.

It was the responsibility of the government to equip the police with the latest technology and modern weapons, said Chandrababu Naidu.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha also paid tributes to the police martyrs and she was all praise for services of the police in the State.

