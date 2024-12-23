The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has bagged the national award of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) in the category of the Best Awareness Programme.

According to a press note issued by GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar, the award was presented at the three-day 46th all-India public relations conference held in Raipur of Chhattisgarh from 20 December.

The PRSI award was received by GVMC Additional Commissioner D V Ramana Murthy and Public Relations Officer N Nageswara Rao from former national ST Commission chairman Nandakumar Sai and PRSI national president Ajit Pathak on 21 December.

“The credit of getting the award goes to the people of Visakhapatnam as their support to the GVMC awareness drive is immense,” said the GVMC Commissioner in the statement.

Observing that the corporation has initiated several measures to further beautify the city, Sampath Kumar said the awareness programme was a part of it.

The GVMC has been conducting awareness programmes since 2023 on various issues like environment, swachh sarvekshan, seasonal diseases, community gardening and ban on single use plastic, said the Commissioner adding that people were made partners in everything.

The corporation was selected for the award for its endeavour to create awareness among the people about various issues, he said and thanked the residents of Visakhapatnam, Mayor, corporators, celebrities, educational institutions and voluntary organisations for their support to the GVMC.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu