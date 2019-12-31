Visakhapatnam to host three-day Global Health Care Summit

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) is all set to organise the fourteenth edition of the Global Health Care Summit in Visakhapatnam. The international conference will be held from 1 January 2020 to 3 January 2020 in the city.

Speaking to the media on Monday, AAPI President, Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, informed that over the past few years, AAPI has been collaborating with several professional medical associations, academic institutions in India and abroad, to address the global shortage of healthcare professionals. “Through the Global Health Care Summit, we aim to bring the most innovative, efficient and cost-effective health care solutions to India”, he further added.

Sharing the details regarding the upcoming event in Visakhapatnam, Dr. Sudhakar said, “Five hundred delegates from the United States of America (USA), Australia, the United Kingdom (UK) will participate in the three-day International conference. This fourteenth edition of the Global Health Care Summit will focus on the current health scenario in India and the international advancement of health care”.

The AAPI will soon partner with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to provide public early screening of Hepatitis B and C, through Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust. The medical association would adopt villages chosen by the Andhra Pradesh State Government and offer medical care, drinking water, and other basic amenities.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, AAPI serves as an umbrella organization for more than 150 local chapters. Previously, the association partnered with Tata Trusts – Cancercare, Community Pure Water Foundation (CPWF) to provide medical assistance in rural India and prevent waterborne diseases. Furthermore, the AAPI works alongside the Government of India, to eradicate tuberculosis in the country.