The fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam has been a lifeline to many people for many generations. A number of fishermen, and their families, are dependent on the sea and the harbour for their livelihood. However, there have been some unresolved issues that had to be addressed immediately.

For this reason, the Visakhapatnam District Collector, V. Vinay Chand, visited the harbour on Friday. He was accompanied by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G. Srijana. The other officials who participated in this visit were the Deputy Director of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), M. Shaji, the leader of the Andhra Pradesh Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association, P.C. Appa Rao, B. Neelakantham (Coastal Mechanised Fishing Boats) and GVMC Zone Commissioner, Chittibabu were among those who participated.

Fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam to get a facelift with Rs. 40 crore. The Collector informed the project will kick start immediately after the visit of Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah. He also stressed upon taking immediate steps of improving the sanitation. Regarding drains flowing into the sea, the Collector said the existing treatment plant would not have the capacity to handle. Therefore, he suggests to GVMC Commissioner to have them diverted so as to not affect the harbour.

The second issue was the allocation of land for repair works, as the existing one was given to the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT). Mr. Chand requested the Joint Director of Fisheries Department, Koteswara Rao, to look into the matter at the earliest. During Cyclone Hud Hud, some boats had sunk and needed to be retrieved. The Collector assured that the Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman will be requested to take note of this.

Overall. Mr. Chand asked the fishermen community at the harbour to appoint a representative to bring to the notice of officials concerned their day-to-day problems. He also assured that the Hon’ble AP Chief Minister would be apprised of the problems when he visited the district next.