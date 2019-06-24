As part of the second major bureaucratic reshuffle by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, G Srijana has been appointed as the new Commissioner of GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation). She served as the Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam district for over 31 months and is set to replace M Hari Narayanan, who has been posted as the Executive Director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

G Srijana, IAS, was posted as the Sub Collector of Vijayawada in 2015 before taking charge as the Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam in 2016.

Speaking to media, the newly appointed GVMC Commissioner informed that she has been residing in Vizag for the past two and a half years and is aware of the issues prevalent in the city. She said focus would be laid on making the city clean and providing safe drinking water among other key areas that need to be addressed.

It may be noted that M Hari Narayanan took charge as the GVMC Commissioner in 2016 and it was during his tenure that Visakhapatnam was ranked as the third cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan. His tenure also saw the undertaking of numerous smart city projects and solid waste management programme among others.