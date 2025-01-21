A fire broke out at the MetroChem API Pvt Ltd in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada, Anakapalli district on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no causalities have been reported.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am during shift change hours. As the fire broke out early in the morning during the shift change hours, no casualties were reported,” said Anakapalli Collector Vijay Krishnan.

Fire breaks out at Metro Chem Pharma in Parawada Pharma City, #Anakapalle. Flames erupt from an effluent tank, with thick smoke engulfing the area.#FireAccident@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/b1v2OIGK0A — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) January 21, 2025

The workers in the plant ran for their lives as the fire spread and the firefighters reached the spot and worked for three hours to bring the flames under control.

Sinha further told PTI that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

This is not the first time that something like this happened in Pharma City, on 21 August 2024, two the vapour cloud explosion at Escentia Advanced Sciences Private ltd in special economic zone at Atchutapuram, took the lives of 18 workers. Two people were in serious condition and 60 sustained injuries.

According to the reports the fire broke out due to the explosion of a reactor. People in the surrounding villages got panicky as thick smoke billowed from the factory and engulfed the entire area.

The bodies of workers were beyond recognition and some were trapped under the debris as the first floor collapsed due to the explosion.

Later, the Chief Minister announced financial aid of Rs 50 lakh each for the severely injured workers and an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the family members of the deceased.

Later, another fire accident occurred in the pharmaceutical company in Parawada locality seriously injuring four workers.

