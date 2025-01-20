A man was arrested in connection with the alleged attack with a chemical liquid on some women, travelling in an RTC bus, near Urvashi junction in Visakhapatnam on 29 November.

Addressing the media at the Kancharapalem police station on 20 January, DCP Mary Prashanti said the accused was identified based on the CCTV footage and the information gathered from those who travelled in the bus.

The chemical liquid, used in the ‘attack’ was sent to a lab in Gujarat and also to the State police lab. After testing, it was confirmed that it was a bathroom cleaning liquid containing hydrochloride.

According to the DCP, the accused, identified as Srinivasa Rao, said to be a beggar, usually travels by the city bus (No 28).

On the day, he was found travelling without a ticket and the bus driver and the conductor asked him to get down. Angered over it, Srinivasa Rao allegedly threw the liquid, he was carrying, at the women passengers causing panic. The accused was taken into custody and investigation is on.

In the wake of liquid “attack” incident, security was stepped up at bus stations and other travelling places in Visakhapatnam, said the DCP.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu