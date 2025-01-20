On a mission to make Vizag plastic-free, in collaboration with Vizag’s influencers, the Government Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) conducted a rally at RK Beach on Sunday.

The campaign highlighted a 100-foot-long cloth banner reading “Let’s Make Plastic-Free Vizag” and a stunning sand art installation titled “Plastic-Free Vizag.”

Recently, Andhra Pradesh state Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu launched an initiative, “Swarna Andhra – Swatch Andhra” to achieve a cleaner Andhra and envision a developed state by 2047.

Under this initiative, on January 18, Visakhapatnam Mayor Golgani Hari Venkata Kumari, along with District Collector MN Harendira Prasad, GVMC Commissioner Dr P Sampath Kumar, and corporators Lavanya and Lakshmi, officially kickstarted the “Swarnandhra-Swachh Andhra” program by planting saplings at Shivaji Park in Visakhapatnam.

After the plantation, the mayor urged for public participation and support. The District Collector also encouraged collaboration between the government, citizens, representatives, and organizations to make this vision a reality.

GVMC Commissioner Dr P Sampath Kumar praising the previously launched programmes of the Chief Minister, like “Janmabhoomi” and “Shramadanam,” informed that the “Swarnandhra-Swachh Andhra” initiative was ceremonially launched in January in Maidukur, Kadapa District.

He also noted that GVMC had banned single-use plastics below 120 microns from January 1. He said, while a complete ban on plastic is not yet in effect, viable alternatives are available in the city.

To raise awareness, attendees were served tea and coffee in crunchy biscuit cups made from millet flour, instead of plastic-coated paper cups.

Following this event, GVMC conducted a rally on Sunday, which saw the participation of Vizag Instagram pages, residents GVMC officials and the rising star of Pushpa 2 Pavani Karanam. Slogans were raised to make Visakhapatnam a plastic-free city.

