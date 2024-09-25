As a part of the ongoing Akkineni Nageswara Rao 100th birthday celebrations in Visakhapatnam, titled ANR 100, the Vizag Film Society will celebrate the event at Visakha Public Library on 27 September, according to society secretary Narava Prakasam Rao.

Akkineni-starrer Doctor Chakravarthy will be screened on the day. To mark the 100th birthday actor S K Mishro and others will attend celebrations in Visakhapatnam and offer floral tributes at the portrait of ANR.

The celebrations, which commenced on 20 September (The birth anniversary of Nageswara Rao) are being held in 31 cities across the nation. A postal stamp of ANR was released to mark the occasion in Hyderabad.

According to Nagarjuna, the Indian government will celebrate the ANR centenary at the Goa International Film Festival on October 28. Actor Chiranjeevi will be honoured with the ANR award during the festival. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will present the award to Chiranjeevi.

As many as 10 movies of ANR — Devadasu, Missamma, Mayabazaar, Bharya Bhartalu, Gundamma Katha, Doctor Chakravarthy, Sudigundalu, Premnagar, Premabhishekam, and Manam — have been upgraded to 4K technology for their screening during the celebrations.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu