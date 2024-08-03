The latest controversy about excavation activity at Erra Matti Dibbalu in Visakhapatnam has been brought to the notice of authorities. Reportedly, the Department of Mines holds the Bheemunipatam Mutually Aided Co-Operative Building Society Limited responsible for performing unauthorized activities at the geo-heritage site, and a showcause notice has been issued to them.

The Department of Mines sprung into action after a formal complaint had been raised by the District Administration. After countless videos of excavation activity at Erra Matti Dibbalu went viral, and following news reports on the same, P L V N Murthy Yadav, the 22nd ward Corporator of Visakhapatnam, filed a complaint against Bheemunipatam Mutually Aided Co-Operative Building Society Limited for unauthorized activities – namely the destruction of Erra Matti Dibbalu and the unauthorized use of gravel for road formation in Sy No 118/5A of Nerellavalasa Village, Bheemilipatnam Mandal (which is situated adjacent to the geo-heritage site).

Following this complaint, the District Administration prompted the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Andhra Pradesh Department of Mines to look into the matter. In response, the technical staff from the District Mines and Geology Office in Visakhapatnam inspected the concerned area. Accompanied by the Village Revenue Officer and representatives from Bheemunipatam Mutually Aided Co-Operative Building Society, including Technical Consultant BSV Sridhar, the team surveyed the aforementioned area in Nerellavalasa Village.

The survey found that while the area, Sy No 118/5A, is owned by the Bheemunipatam Mutually Aided Co-Operative Building Society, there are no clear permanent boundaries. Moreover, it was verified that the building society used lawfully unauthorized gravel measuring up to 39,454.512 Cubic Metres for the road formation, which violates the Andhra Pradesh Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1966.

The president of the building society is to reply to the notice within 15 days.

