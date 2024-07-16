On July 15, 2024, videos surfaced showing bulldozers excavating Plot No 118 at Erra Matti Dibbalu (Red Sand Dunes), situated between Visakhapatnam and Bheemunipatnam. The identity of those responsible for this demolition remains unclear, but it raises significant concerns given the site’s geological and historical significance.

In response, Visakhapatnam localities have expressed concern and have been tagging authorities including GVMC, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to look into the matter on social media.

Formed over 18,000 years ago, Erra Matti Dibbalu derives its name from its red colour, caused by the oxidation of hgarnets in the Earth. The dunes are one of India’s 34 National Geological Heritage Monument Sites and one of the last three remaining gullied red dune formations in Southeast Asia. The dunes, characterized by their rare paleo-coastal red sand, harbour Mesolithic and Neolithic materials—a first in India.

Preserving these dunes is crucial for understanding current climatic conditions and offering insights for future generations. They have yielded Stone Age tools from the Mesolithic and Paleolithic eras, highlighting a rich archaeological history and providing valuable information about ancient human life and tool use.

However, Erra Matti Dibbalu faces imminent threats. As a popular tourist destination, it suffers from plastic pollution due to irresponsible visitor behavior. In 2021, the dunes were damaged during a film shoot when an earthmover was allegedly used to create a pathway. Recent land levelling activities by district authorities near the geo-heritage site have further alarmed environmentalists and geologists.

The site’s importance extends beyond its geological value. Located partially within Coastal Regulatory Zones (CRZ) I and III, Erra Matti Dibbalu is protected under the Environmental Protection Act (EPA) and the CRZ notification. Additionally, its prehistoric archaeological evidence falls under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958.

The dunes, which have withstood millennia of climatic changes, sea level variations, monsoon fluctuations, and mineral alterations, are now threatened by human activities such as plastic pollution, urbanization, and land leveling. There are concerns that local collusion between officials and sand contractors or real estate developers is exacerbating these threats.

Preserving Erra Matti Dibbalu in Visakhapatnam is essential not only for protecting a geological marvel but also for its historical relevance. It is imperative that conservation efforts be prioritized by the state government, local authorities, and the tourism department to save these sand dunes.

