In a heartening incident in Visakhapatnam, K Bharati, en route from Bheemili to MVP Circle via a passenger auto rickshaw, found herself in a distressing situation when she realised she had left behind a bag containing valuable ornaments. It had 5g of gold and 50g of silver along with Rs 18,000 in cash. Promptly realising her loss, Bharati attempted to locate the auto driver without success. The woman determined to recover her belongings, she approached the nearest police station in Visakhapatnam to assist her find the auto driver, filing a complaint and seeking assistance to recover her lost bag with valuables.

The MVP Crime Branch, under the efficient actions of Constable P Hari, swiftly initiated an investigation. Constable Hari started by inquiring about the nearest auto stand in the Appu Ghar location, situated near Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam. With the cooperation of Duda Satyanarayana, an auto driver from the stand, they successfully traced the missing auto driven by R Kondal Rao.

Remarkably, R Kondal Rao voluntarily returned to the location and handed over Bharati’s bag, ensuring the safe recovery of her precious belongings.

In recognition of their commendable efforts, all three individuals involved Constable P Hari, Duda Satyanarayana, and auto driver R Kondal Rao received appreciation from Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Dr A Ravi Sankar IPS at his office for his role in helping recover the lost valuables. Constable Hari received a merit certificate, while both auto drivers were rewarded with cash prizes.

This incident serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the police force and citizens, showcasing the positive outcomes that can be achieved when communities unite to address challenges. The quick response and dedication of Constable P Hari, Duda Satyanarayana, and R Kondal Rao have not only restored faith in public services but also highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring the safety and well being of every individual.

