The toy train in Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam was back on track with VMRDA in coordination with the railways making it operational again on Friday. Visakha Metro Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson A Vijayanirmala and Metropolitan Commissioner A Mallikarjuna relaunched the facility and had a ride along with the children.

It may be recalled that the train, which was introduced in 2007, was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, a private agency, Sarada Roadways, had an agreement with the then Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) in 2005 to operate a toy train on Kailasagiri with a lease period of 22 years.

However, over time, differences cropped up between the civic authorities and the firm as the latter allegedly failed to pay the lease amount regularly. With the lease amount mounting up, the authorities concerned mounted pressure on the agency and all the efforts to recover the dues coming a cropper, the VMRDA moved the court.

When the court verdict came in its favour, the VMRDA seized all the equipment of the toy train. Later, the VMRDA, in coordination with the railways, carried out repairs to make it operational.

