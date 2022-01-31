On 30 January, 2022, the Visakhapatnam District Police have arrested three people involved in a case of drug consumption and trafficking. The Visakhapatnam Crime Branch DCP, Surya Sravan Kumar, Visakhapatnam West ACP, Sripada Rao, and Special Branch ADCP, Anand Reddy, were present at the press conference held regarding this incident. As per the press report, released by the officials, Ganta Malavya (24), a resident of Hyderabad, was caught carrying 18 MDMA pills and two small packets of MD crystal powder.

The police officials have informed that Malavya was travelling from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam on a private travels bus. Upon reaching the Vantillu Junction, near NAD, on the morning of 30 January, 2022, she was picked up by Hemanth Kumar (35), a resident of Marripalem, Visakhapatnam. The Airport Police and City Task Force Police had received prior information, and intercepted the car to check the luggage. Eventually, it was found out that Malavya was carrying the aforementioned drug pills and powder packets for Hemanth Kumar.

Later, Hemanth Kumar revealed to the police that he has been consuming drugs since November 2020. He added that he asked Malavya to collect these drugs from a person named Killari Geethanjali, a drug supplier in Hyderabad. Prudhvi Raju, a local of Visakhapatnam, was asked by his friend, Hemanth, to pay an amount of Rs. 33,600 for the drugs, through PhonePe. The Visakhapatnam Police have immediately arrested Hemanth (A1), Malavya (A2), and Prudhvi (A4), and marked Geethanjali as A3, who is yet to be arrested, in the drug trafficking and consumption case.

At the press conference, held in the Visakhapatnam City Police conference hall, the officials have informed the media that further investigation of this drug case will be carried out. They also revealed that along with the drugs, a white Audi car, which was intercepted by the police, three mobile phones, belonging to Malavya and Hemanth, and an amount of Rs. 20,500 have been seized from the scene.