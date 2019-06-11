Visakhapatnam District Collector to lay emphasis on three focus areas

Vadarevu Vinay Chand (IAS) took charge as the new Collector of Visakhapatnam district. Replacing K Bhaskar (IAS), who has been appointed as the Managing Director of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), Mr. Chand assumed office at the Collectorate on Sunday.

Interacting with media persons on Monday, he shared his plans for the district. Informing that he had earlier served as the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district, Mr. Chand said he was aware of the issues prevalent here. The Collector will be holding review meetings with officials of different departments from Tuesday and will lay emphasis on the areas of education, health, and women and child welfare in the district.

With the academic year set to begin in a few days, the focus will lay on enhancing and maintaining the state of the schools across the district. Mr. Chand said measures will be taken to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases and infections during the upcoming monsoon. He further added that a special plan of action will be brought into effect to ensure the prevention of Malaria, Dengue, and Swine Flu among other diseases.

Sharing plans for women and child welfare, he said that efforts would be made to improve the state of child nutrition, apart from expanding the services that fall under the purview of the concerned department.

Earlier, the Collector said that he would talk to the VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority) officials and implement projects for the development of the city at the earliest.

It may be noted that Vinay Chand had worked as the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Commissioner and Prakasam District Collector before taking charge as the Visakhapatnam District Collector.