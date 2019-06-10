Vadarevu Vinay Chand takes charge as Visakhapatnam District Collector

Vadarevu Vinay Chand (IAS) took charge as the new Visakhapatnam District Collector at 11:50 am on 9th June. After swearing into his position in the presence of his family, he addressed the distinguished guests. Mr. Vinay Chand was previously District Collector of Prakasam District. Prior to which he had previously worked with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and was Vice Chairman in Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA).

Mr. Vinay Chand proceeded to thank Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh, LV Subramanyam (IAS) for appointing him to this position. He mentioned that he will work at fulfilling the plans of the new CM and State Government. Additionally, he plans to improve the district with the help of Incharge Minister, M Srinivasa Rao and other government officials.

The new District Collector for Visakhapatnam also aims at focussing on the main issues such as health, water supply, education, connectivity, and infrastructure development. He said that he would talk to the VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority) officials and implement projects for the development of the city at the earliest. In an attempt to serve people better, he pledges to be available to the people at his office. Also, his contact number, along with the other district officials’, will be uploaded on the public domain.

Joint Collector G Srujana, Paderu Sub Collector Venkateswar, VMRDA Commissioner Basant Kumar and DRO Gunayah were among many to welcome Mr. Vinay Chand to his new office.