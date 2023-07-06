The death toll in the fire accident at the Sahithi pharma company at the Atchutapuram SEZ went up to five, with one more worker succumbing to burn injuries at KGH, Visakhapatnam, in the wee hours of Thursday. While two workers died on the spot when a fire broke out in the company on 30 June, S Apparao of Nakkapalli and B Rameswar of Baleswar died later at a private hospital in the city.

N Nookinaidu of Dharbhogapuram died at KGH on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the committee appointed to probe into the factors that led to the reactor blast in the company visited the firm on Wednesday. Led by Anakapalli Joint Collector Jahnavi, it inspected the site where the reactor exploded and spoke to the management.

The committee mainly focuses on two factors- negligence on the part of the management and fluctuation in power supply. The members were on the company premises from 11 am to 2 pm and said the report would be submitted to the government soon. Members of the committee include the Additional SP, the Deputy Chief inspector of factories, the district fire services official, and the authorities of the Pollution Control Board.

Immediately after the incident, the State government announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased workers. However, members of various organisations staged a dharna demanding an increase in the ex gratia amount. Expressing concern over frequent fire accidents in the Atchutapuram SEZ, the opposition parties attributed it to the lack of safety measures at the companies. They urged the government to initiate actions to check the recurrence of such incidents in the SEZ.

