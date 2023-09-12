In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded on Monday, 11 September 2023, in Kailasapuram, Visakhapatnam, a young boy faced death while playing at his residence. The victim was identified as Dimple Surya, an eight-year-old student in the third grade.

The initial findings by Inspector N Sai of the Kancharapalem Police Station point that young Surya entangled himself in his mother’s chunni while immersed in play. This heart-wrenching incident unfolded on the veranda of his residence.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Surya had developed an addiction to mobile phones, often engrossing himself in online games and videos. At home, he frequently engaged in perilous stunts, raising concerns among those close to him.

The police suspect that Surya may have been attempting one of these daring stunts when the tragic accident occurred. The chunni was found tightly wound around his neck, and it was a neighbour who spotted the scene and raised the alarm. Immediate efforts were made to rush him to a hospital, but tragically, he was declared dead on arrival.

A further investigation has been initiated by the Visakhapatnam City Police in the death case of the boy who lost his life while playing.

