In a shocking rape case registered at the Pendurthi Police Station on Sunday, 10 September 2023, in Vizag, an 18-year-old man sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl. As per the police reports, the accused person and victim reside in the same residential complex. The cops identified the culprit as M Abhiskeh alias Nani.

According to the victim’s parents, who raised a complaint at the Pendurthi PS, the 5-year-old girl visited her relative’s residence on Sunday. The accused man, who also resides there, lured the girl into visiting his house. As per the complainants, Abhishek offered toys and snacks to the victim with a vile intention to sexually assault her. As she entered inside, he shut the doors and attacked her.

Upon reaching home, the victim narrated the unfortunate events to her parents. Shocked, they approached the Vizag Police and complained about the rape of their 5-year-old girl. The cops registered a case at the Pendurthi PS and initiated a search for the accused. The victim was shifted to KGH.

(The victim’s identity will remain undisclosed as per the directives of the Supreme Court of India in cases of sexual assault.)

