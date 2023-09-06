In a sudden turn of events, the Andhra Pradesh State Government Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy announced several changes in the police department. The government decided to transfer CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS, the serving Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, and replace him with 1994 batch IPS officer A Ravi Shankar. Varma was posted in the city earlier this year in April and served five months in the position.

Alongside the CP, the state government also made changes to the post of DCP Zone-1. Anantapur SP K Srinivasa Rao will replace Vidhya Sagar Naidu as DCP (Law and Order) of Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, DCP Sagar will take charge as SP Greyhounds.

The new Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, A Ravi Shankar, served as Additional Director General (Vigilance & Enforcement) and will take charge as the CP with immediate effect. Additionally, the state government made 11 changes, including in the districts of Anantapur, YSR, Annamayya, and East Godavari.

Also read: Visakhapatnam beats 4,500 ULBs to top Swachh Survekshan Citizen Feedback

B Krishna Rao, serving as the SP of ACB, will take charge as SP of Annamayya District. Meanwhile, R Gangadhar Rao, the serving Annamyya District SP, was posted as Commandant of the 14th Battalion, Anantapur. Adnan Nayeem Asmi will replace Krishna Rao as SP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.