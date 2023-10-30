On Sunday, 29 October 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police, in coordination with the Cyber Crime Department, arrested three men running a cricket betting racket. These gambling activities came to light when the cops received credible information from a source, upon which they raided a residence in the Murali Nagar area.

As per a press release by the police, the A1, M Viswanatha Reddy (48), is a bookie running the racket based on betting rates on online platforms such as Cric Exchange. He employed two others, L Ramakrishna (A2) and Samdhani Basha (A3), and set up a betting line for the gamblers in the city to place bets by using code words such as “playing” and “eating”. As a part of their modus operandi, the trio maintained multiple mobile numbers for the punters to make calls.

Also read: 10 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased in Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train accident in Vizianagaram

On Sunday, the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime and Task Force Police raided the A1’s residence and arrested the three men organising the cricket betting racket. They seized several cell phones, laptops, and bank accounts used for gambling transactions from the accused. A further search to arrest the others connected to the racket has been initiated.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.