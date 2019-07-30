The city cyber police of Visakhapatnam bagged the top honours in the Award for Best Crime Detection (ABCD) for detecting a case of call spoofing. The Director-General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang presented the award to the city cyber police, headed by CI B. Gopinath, at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday. The awardees include SI N Ravikumar, Constables BV Satish Kumar, P Murali, HGBV Rambabu, and Suryachandrarao from the team.

The crime detection awards are presented by the Andhra Pradesh police department to encourage the officers who display outstanding investigation skills while solving critical cases. The city cyber police of Visakhapatnam cracked the sensational case in which four persons, including a B.tech dropout, deceived quite a few politicians in Visakhapatnam by impersonating themselves as the Personal Secretary (PS) to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Allegedly, the accused had made Whatsapp VOIP calls to the victims to avoid identification and extorted money.

The Central Crime Station (CCS) Police of Vizianagaram stood second in ABCD for arresting a lorry driver for submitting fake documents to a paper mill and absconding with material worth Rs 13 lakhs. The Railway Kodur police of Kadapa district came third for solving the mystery behind the murder of a software engineer. The Director-General of Police said that such awards lead to healthy competition amongst the state police and help them to learn, share and redefine their method of investigation.