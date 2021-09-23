In what can be another news, right out of the stadium, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium will host an Under-19 women’s cricket match in Visakhapatnam. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allotted three matches to the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Director of cricket operations, Andhra Cricket Association, Y Venugopala Reddy was happy to announce this and shared further details. He officially announced that the matches will begin from 28 September, 2021.

The Director also announced that a total of six teams from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Baroda, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Haryana will be participating in the Under-19 women’s cricket tournament.

To gather further information, Yo! Vizag got in touch with the Secretary of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA), K. Parthasarathi. He informed that, of the three matches that were allotted to the Andhra Cricket Association, one match will take place at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, another at the railway grounds, and the third match will be held at ACA North Zone Academy, Vizianagaram. Mr. Parthasarathi also confirmed that the players have arrived in the city and are currently in a bio-bubble as per the BCCI guidelines.

Will The General Public Be Allowed Into The Stadium?

When asked if the spectators would be allowed into the Visakhapatnam cricket stadium to watch the match, the VDCA Secretary informed that the Association is yet to receive any information from the BCCI. He added that as and when there is information, they will announce it in the best interests of the cricket community.

Ind vs Wi T20

It could be noted that the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium has been identified to host a T20 match in Visakhapatnam. The T20 match is scheduled to be held on 18 February, 2022. It will be the second of the three T20s.