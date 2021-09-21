The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the domestic schedule for three ODIs, and three T20s, between India and West Indies on Monday. In what can be exciting news for cricket buffs in Visakhapatnam, the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium has been identified to host an India-West Indies T20 cricket match.

The T20 match, at the Visakhapatnam stadium, is scheduled for 18 February, 2022. It will be the second of the three T20s.

It could be noted that the last time a T20 international match was played in Visakhapatnam was between India and Australia. It was played on 24 February, 2019.

On the Test format front, the Visakhapatnam grounds have been favourable for the Indian team. It won the test matches played against England in 2016 and South Africa in 2019.

The grounds have been favourable for the Indian team in the ODI format too. Of the 10 ODIs played in the Visakhapatnam cricket stadium, India won seven, lost one, cancelled another and tied one. But what the cricket legends see is that the grounds may be favourable for the West Indies team too. Of the five matches played against West Indies, India won on two occasions, lost one, tied one and another match had been cancelled.

Vizag IPL Team

When the news that BCCI may add two new teams to the IPL next year, cricket fans in the city hoped for an IPL team for Vizag. However, if sources are anything to go by, the chances look bleak this time around as well. Reportedly, Ahmedabad is a front-runner to enter the league while Pune, Kanpur, and Lucknow are likely to be in the mix to make the cut as the tenth team of the cash-rich league.