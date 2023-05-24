CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS, Commissioner of Visakhapatnam City Police, issued stringent orders to combat drug smuggling and trafficking of other illegal substances. On Tuesday, 23 May 2023, a review meeting was held at the police conference hall, where the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) reviewed the responsibilities of police station inspectors.

The primary focus was to gather information about active rowdy sheeters within their jurisdiction and take immediate action against their illicit activities. Furthermore, there was a strict prohibition on activities such as betting and gambling within the city. The authorities emphasised the utmost importance of ensuring road safety, accident prevention, and uncompromising enforcement of traffic regulations.

They also highlighted the significance of adopting a friendly approach in handling cases related to women’s harassment and missing women, stressing the need for prompt action. Immediate measures were ordered for cases falling under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, while the night beat officers were instructed to exercise increased vigilance to reduce the crime rate.

The full implementation of the Visitor Monitoring System was mandated, coupled with utilising crime syndicate data to efficiently identify offenders. Stricter measures were recommended against educational institutes operating as Examination Spotting Boards (ESBs) and addressing the issue of drug smuggling in major districts such as Visakhapatnam. The authorities proposed that more cases should be resolved through Lok Adalats (people’s courts) rather than traditional courts. Identifying pending cases and the reasons causing delays was also stressed, with a strong emphasis on resolving them promptly.

In upcoming review meetings, each police station is expected to present effective methods to reduce the crime rate compared to the previous month. During the meeting, DCP Vidyasagar expressed his opinions and recommendations, further emphasising the commitment to maintaining law and order in the city.

