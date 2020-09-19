The COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam breached the 47,000 mark as 451 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. As per the COVID-19 update of Visakhapatnam released on Saturday, 384 individuals were discharged after recovering from the infection while four patients passed away, taking the toll to 353. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam, 223 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 228 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests

Apart from revealing the number of newly reported positive cases, the COVID-19 update in Visakhapatnam on 19 September further stated that the district accounts for 60 very active clusters, 115 active clusters, 553 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters

Andhra Pradesh saw COVID-19 increased by 8218 on Saturday as the state tally reached 6,17,776. While 81,763 cases are marked active, 5,30,711 people are known to have recovered from the infection so far, including the 10,820 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll increased to 5302 as 58 more individuals succumbed to the virus. Andhra Pradesh has tested 50,33,676 samples so far.

Meanwhile, India has overtaken USA and become the top country in terms of global COVID-19 recoveries. India has reported the highest number of total recoveries with more than 42 lakh (42,08,431) COVID patients recovered and discharged. The country now accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries. This has pushed the national Recovery Rate to nearly 80% (79.28%). Of the new recovered cases, about 60% are being reported from five States, viz. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 22,000 (23%) and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 11,000 (12.3%) to the single-day recoveries. The top five states with the maximum caseload viz Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are also nodal for the highest number of total recoveries. the Ministry of Health revealed on Saturday.