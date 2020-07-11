Visakhapatnam has reported 66 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Saturday evening. With the newly registered cases, Visakhapatnam COVID-19 tally soared to 2021. According to COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, the number of active cases in Vizag increased to 997. As on date, 1002 individuals have been discharged after recovering from the virus. In the past 24 hours, the district toll increased to 22 as 7 more patients succumbed to COVID-19.

As per the evening update, the authorities have demarcated Tekkapalem,- Sabbavaram, Old Karasa Zone IV, Shantinagar- Kailasapuram as the new containment clusters in Vizag district. As on Saturday, the very active clusters in the district stands at 84. While 190 clusters are marked as active in Vizag, 99 are considered as dormant clusters. 39 containment clusters were denotified after no new case has been reported in those areas in the past 28 days.

Collector V Vinay Chand stated that Visakhapatnam has received 6,000 of the Rapid Antigen Kits so far, and will receive a few thousands more in the upcoming days. The newly received kits will be made available at all Andhra Medical College’s peripheral hospitals including Government ENT Hospital, Regional Hospital, Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, Government Hospital for Mental Care among others.

Andhra Pradesh recorded the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases, in single day, as 1813 more individuals tested positive for the virus on Saturday afternoon. According to the COVID-19 update, provided by the Health Department, 1775 of these new COVID-19 cases are from the state. While 34 are individuals who returned to Andhra Pradesh from other states and 4 are foreign returnees who tested positive. The total number of COVID-19 cases in AP has now surged to 27,235 with all the 13 districts reporting new cases. The state also witnessed 17 more deaths, due to COVID-19, in 24 hours.