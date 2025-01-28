A couple “assulting” a woman in Visakhapatnam has been arrested by the police on 26 January 2025.

A video where a 44-year-old woman dragged by her hair on the road full of the public has been taking circles on the internet since January 26 night. The incident in Visakhapatnam occurred at the Midhilapuri Vuda Colony under the PM Palem police station limits on 24 January 2025 night. It came to light due to the videos that have gone viral.

According to PM Palem police, the couple and woman who are involved in the fight had some petty issues between them. The couple M Vennela and Bandharu Raju tried to attack the woman named Naga Lakshmi and didn’t stop even when the people tried to stop them.

Following the complaint lodged by the victim at PM Palem police station, Visakhapatnam police arrested the couple.

Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case

In the recent developments, the officials found a link between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad in the ongoing kidney racket case. It has been revealed that some of the accused in the 2023 Visakhapatnam kidney racket case are now been operating in Hyderabad.

The link has been confirmed with the arrest of doctor Perumalla Rajashekhar (59) from Alakananda hospital as he was also involved in the Visakhapatnam Kidney Racket case in 2023.

In May 2023, a kidney racket was uncovered in Visakhapatnam, and more than 10 accused were arrested including Rajesekhar who allegedly performed the operations at that time.

After the arrest, Rajashekhar remained inactive for a few months. Recently, the Hyderabad police arrested doctors at Alakananda Hospital in Soornager for carrying out similar surgeries.

Over 20 kidneys had been illegally bought and transplanted, and the discovery of two of them at the Alakananda Hospital on Sunday blew the lid off the scam. The police are on the lookout for another doctor from Kashmir who is involved in the case.

Also read- TCS to kickstart its operations in Visakhapatnam in three months!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.