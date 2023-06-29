The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC ) Commissioner Saikanth Varma has directed the engineering (electrical) staff to ensure lighting facilities for the devotees taking part in the Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina on 2 July.

The civic body commissioner, who visited Lumbini Park, Seethammadhara, Kailasapuram, NGOs Colony, Muralinagar, and Adavivaram on Wednesday night, said the entire route should have the lighting facility for the devotees’ convenience. Besides, generators should be kept ready, he said.

Route map

The concerned authorities prepared a route map for the Giri Pradakshina. The circumambulation would stretch across 32 kilometres, commencing at the foot of Simhachalam and culminating on the hilltop. Over 100 water kiosks, medical camps and ambulances will be arranged for the devotees.

Road getting facelift

The BRTS road between Hanumanthawaka and Simhachalam is getting a facelift for the Giri Pradakshina. Besides cleaning up the road, it is being illuminated on both sides. Counters are being set up on both sides of the road for prasadam, drinking water and buttermilk distribution.

Meanwhile, the Simhachalam Temple trust board members reviewed arrangements for the event. They, along with officials, visited parts of the route, including the Lumbini Park at Madhavadhara and discussed the arrangements to be made for the annual religious event.

