The Railway Board has agreed to provide a halt at Duvvada for two more trains. According to sources in the railways, two trains LTT (Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal) and Swarnajayanti (Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin) will soon halt at Duvvada Railway Station.

Sourabh Prasad, who recently took over as the DRM of the Waltair Division, has visited the Duvvada Railway Station and inspected the facilities like water kiosks and waiting halls. The DRM also reviewed the progress of various works taken up at the station. He visited the area where developmental works have been proposed under the Amrut Bharat scheme. Later, Prasad interacted with passengers, vendors, and staff at the station.

Anakapalle Railway Station is among the 72 in Andhra Pradesh, which have been included in the list for development under the Amrut Bharat scheme. In the first phase of the scheme railway stations of Anakapalle, Bhimavaram town, Eluru, Narasapuram, Nidadavolu, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Thadepalligudem, Tenali and Tuni will be developed under the scheme.

Besides expanding platforms, facilities like escalators and lifts will be provided in the stations selected under the scheme. Work on the Anakapalle Railway Station development will begin on 6 August, according to Lok Sabha member Satyavati. Anakapalle was included in the list after the submission of several representations to the railway ministry, said the MP.

