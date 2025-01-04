On the morning of 4 January 2025 (Saturday), an IndiGo flight flying from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam faced a technical glitch, causing the pilot to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The flight had 144 passengers on board.

According to reports, the pilot of the Visakhapatnam-bound flight, upon identifying the technical problem, sought permission make an emergency landing at the airport, and the Air Traffic Control department immediately granted it. Thanks to the pilot’s quick response and the airport’s cooperation, there was no incident.

