On Wednesday, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that an appropriate decision will be taken once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram Beach Corridor is submitted.

While giving a reply to the query raised by BJP Member of Parliament GVL Narasimha Rao, Gadkari said that the state government had proposed to develop the beach road connecting the Vizag port to NH 16 running via Bheemili and Rushikonda towards Bhogapuram.

While addressing the members at the Rajya Sabha, Gadkari said that his office had already approached the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the same. A memorandum dated 24 December 2020 had been sent to the NHAI to initiate the DPR process. The NHAI has also appointed a DPR consultant for the project. Gadkari added that an appropriate decision will be taken based on the outcome of the feasibility-cum-DPR submitted by the NHAI.

The Andhra Pradesh State Government had proposed to develop tourist attractions, social development projects, and service industries along the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram Beach Corridor.

