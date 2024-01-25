On January 24, 2024, the Best Performance Awards 2023 for the police station ceremony was held at the AU Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam. The event was presided over by A Ravi Shankar, IPS, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate. The chief guests were Prof PVGD Prasad Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, and Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, AVSM, VSM, Indian Navy.

In his address, Ravi Shankar, IPS, thanked the guests, women police officers, traffic police officers, crime police officers, and court monitoring staff who attended the event. He said that introducing the Best Performance of the Year Awards program aimed to recognize the outstanding performance of officers and staff who play a major role in curbing traffic, cybercrime, and crimes against women in the city. He also said the program would encourage all to perform better in their duties.

Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, AVSM, VSM, said that the program was essential and meaningful. He said that police officers should have to inculcate CCC (Courage, Compaction, Competence) to excel in their service. He also congratulated the Commissioner of Police for introducing the Best Performance of the Year Awards program.

Prof PVGD Prasad Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, of Andhra University, said that it is not easy for the police to maintain peace and security in the city, keeping pace with the changing society and adopting technology. He said that it is important to recognize the hard work of the police who are always performing their duties. He also congratulated the Commissioner of Police for introducing the Best Performance of the Year Awards program.

Ravi Shankar, IPS, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and congratulated all the awardees. The event was a platform to appreciate and encourage the excellent work done by the police force in various fields, making the City Police Department proud.

Best Traffic Police Station:

First Place: Pendurthi Police Station

Officer: Sri J Ramesh, Sub Inspector

Second Place: Gajuwaka Police Station

Officer: Sri ARV Satyanarayana Reddy, Inspector

Best Traffic Management:

First Place: Sri KNVS Prasad, Traffic Circle Inspector, Dwaraka

Second Place: K. Lakshmi, Sub Inspector, Tuticorin Traffic

Best Investigation Officer:

First Place: Sri C.H. Vivekananda, ACP

Second Place: Sri T. Immanual Raju, Inspector

Best Supporting Investigation Officer:

First Place: D Kishore Babu, Assistant Sub Inspector

Police Station: MVP Crime Police Station

Second Place: Sri T Shyamsundararavu, Head Constable

Police Station: Dishapur Police Station

Best Female Police Officer:

First Place: Srimathi Rajanna Bhavani

Second Place: Srimathi Kandala Satyaveni

Best in Court Craft and Prosecution:

First Place: Srimathi T Vani, Public Prosecutor

Second Place: M Adinarayana, Assistant Public Prosecutor

Best Collection of Intelligence:

First Place: BV Prabhakar, Assistant Sub Inspector

Second Place: B Prasad Rao, Head Constable

Best Crime Police Station – 2023:

First Place: MVP Crime Police Station

Officer: K. Suresh Kumar, Crime Sub Inspector

Second Place: Bhimunipatnam Crime Police Station

Officer: S. Surya Prakash Rao, Crime Sub Inspector

Best Law & Order Police Station

First place: PM Palem Police Station

Second place: Kanchar Palem Police Station

Best Security Management

First place: P Shanmukha Rao, ARHC

Second place: Y Srinivasa Rao, BD Team

Best Home Guard

First place: Kumari Ramesu Saraswati, Maharanipeta Traffic Police Station

Second place: Alamand Damodar Rao, Home Guard (Crime), Bhimili Police Station

DCP-1(L&O) K Srinivasa Rao, IPS, delivered the closing remarks and thanked everyone who participated in the event.

These awards recognize outstanding contributions and performances of the police station in different areas of Visakhapatnam.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.