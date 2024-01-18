The All India Police Commando Competitions (AIPCC) have been a testament to the exceptional skills and prowess of police commando units across the country since 2008. This year, the 14th edition of the All India Police Commando Competition is set to unfold in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with the Greyhounds taking charge of the organizational responsibilities.

In the previous edition held at NSG Manesar, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) emerged as the champions, showcasing their tactical proficiency and strategic acumen. Unfortunately, the 11th and 12th editions had to be canceled due to the disruptive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the 13th edition, the Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh secured the confidence trophy and secured the runner-up position in the 6th edition.

The 14th AIPCC 2024 boasts the participation of 23 teams, comprising 16 state police teams and 7 central police teams. Rigorous safety measures, sanitation protocols, and impeccable hospitality arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and secure environment for all participants.

The collaborative efforts of the DGP Office, Vizag City Police, GVMC, Health, and Revenue Departments have played a pivotal role in orchestrating this grand competition. The event is slated to commence on January 22 2024 at 11 am, with the inaugural ceremony graced by the presence of Shri Taneti Vanitha, Head of Greyhounds Visakhapatnam.

Structured into five competitive segments, each team will strive to prove their mettle by triumphing in their respective leagues. The All India Police Commando Competition will culminate on January 30, 2024, at 11 am in Visakhapatnam, with the closing ceremony featuring Shri Kasireddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy, IPS AP, DGP (HoPF).

