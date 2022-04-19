On Monday, 18 April 2022, a horrific incident took place in Kommalapudi Village of Visakhapatnam District, in which a girl slit her fiancee’s throat to avoid marrying him. Fortunately, a 108 ambulance reached the spot on time and saved his life. The victim, Ramunaidu, is currently employed as a scientist at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Hyderabad and is a native of Visakhapatnam District. He was earlier engaged to Pushpa, a resident of Kommalapudi Village, and was supposed to tie the knot on 29 May 2022.

The incident came to light when Ramunaidu called up an ambulance after his throat was slit and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Visakhapatnam. As per his statement, during his recent visit to Vizag, Pushpa invited him to her village for a casual meeting. When he reached the village, Pushpa took him to a nearby temple on a hill. There he was asked by the girl to close his eyes as she has a surprise for him. Upon closing his eyes, the girl slit his throat with a sharp object and stood there as he suffered and bled.

Ramunaidu immediately dialled 108 and survived the murder attempt. When the police questioned the accused girl, she stated that they both fell off a bike and denied the charges against her. Nevertheless, she mentioned to the police that she was forcefully being made to marry the CSIR scientist against her will. A further investigation will be carried out by the Visakhapatnam District Police on the case.