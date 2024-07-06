Two female athletes from Andhra Pradesh, Jyothi Yarraji (24) a track and field athlete from Visakhapatnam and Dandi Jyothika Sri (23), a sprinter from Tanuku in West Godavari, have secured spots in the Indian team for the Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024. Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles, while Jyothika Sri will join the 4x400m relay team.

Despite their different upbringings—Jyothi’s father works as a private security guard and her mother as a maid, whereas Jyothika Sri initially aspired to be a doctor but was influenced by her father, a former bodybuilder, to pursue athletics—they have both achieved remarkable success. Jyothika qualified for the Olympics with an impressive 51.36-second run during the final qualifying race in the Bahamas.

Before representing Visakhapatnam in the Indian athlete team for the Paris Olympics 2024, Jyothi Yarraji also famously set a new record in 2023 in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.89 seconds!

Nara Lokesh, the state HRD and IT minister, congratulated the athletes, highlighting their hard work and determination, expressing confidence in their Olympic medal aspirations. He said, “This achievement reflects years of relentless effort. I am certain they will pursue their Olympic dreams with unwavering resolve and will make us all proud.”

Here’s the complete list of the Indian athletics team for Paris 2024:

– Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase)

– Neeraj Chopra (men’s javelin throw)

– Kishore Jena (men’s javelin throw)

– Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men’s shot put)

– Praveen Chithravel (men’s triple jump)

– Abdulla Aboobacker (men’s triple jump)

– Sarvesh Kushare (men’s high jump)

– Akshdeep Singh (men’s 20km race walk)

– Vikash Singh (men’s 20km race walk)

– Paramjeet Singh Bisht (men’s 20km race walk)

– Muhammed Anas (men’s 4x400m relay)

– Muhammed Ajmal (men’s 4x400m relay)

– Amoj Jacob (men’s 4x400m relay)

– Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (men’s 4x400m relay)

– Rajesh Ramesh (men’s 4x400m relay)

– Mijo Chacko Kurian (men’s 4x400m relay)

– Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon)

– Kiran Pahal (women’s 400m)

– Parul Chaudhary (women’s 3000m steeplechase and 5,000m)

– Jyothi Yarraji (women’s 100m hurdles)

– Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw)

– Abha Khatua (women’s shot put)

– Jyothika Sri Dandi (women’s 4x400m relay)

– Subha Venkatesan (women’s 4x400m relay)

– Vithya Ramraj (women’s 4x400m relay)

– MR Poovamma (women’s 4x400m relay)

– Prachi (women’s 4x400m relay)

– Priyanka Goswami (women’s 20km race walk and race walk mixed marathon)

