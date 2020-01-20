Twitter reacts as AP Govt names Visakhapatnam as executive capital

visakhapatnam as capital

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has now approved Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state to ensure decentralisation of administration, as proposed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy previously.

The bill was tabled today in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly amid protests by the opposition party leaders. The police had nabbed the protesters in a bid to ensure safety and security in the capital on the crucial day.

As per the latest developments, Amaravati will continue to be Andhra Pradesh’s legislative capital while the executive capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam, which has a majority of infrastructure already, easing the pressure on the government’s treasury.

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted to the State Government’s move of setting up Visakhapatnam as the capital.

