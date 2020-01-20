Twitter reacts as AP Govt names Visakhapatnam as executive capital

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has now approved Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state to ensure decentralisation of administration, as proposed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy previously.

The bill was tabled today in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly amid protests by the opposition party leaders. The police had nabbed the protesters in a bid to ensure safety and security in the capital on the crucial day.

As per the latest developments, Amaravati will continue to be Andhra Pradesh’s legislative capital while the executive capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam, which has a majority of infrastructure already, easing the pressure on the government’s treasury.

Setting up #Vizag as the #ExecutiveCapital is a commendable move. At the same time, authorities must ensure that all districts in the State are developed equally. — Dr rama vara sairam (@ramsainrv) January 20, 2020

