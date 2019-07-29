APTDC plans to introduce tour packages from Visakhapatnam

To offer a unique travel experience for all its tourists apart from the regular Araku by-road and City tour packages (Vizag Urban), the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is planning to launch new tour packages with Araku as the center in Visakhapatnam district. Under the Araku byroad package, the bus travels via Kailasagiri and reaches Borra Caves by noon. The journey ends on the same night after exploring the viewpoints and other scenic places in and around.

Proposed Tour Packages:

Araku – Duduma Package:

Meandering through the slopes in between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, waterfalls at Duduma are an exhilarating experience to travelers. Situated 85 kilometers away from Araku, this proposed package offers a visit to Machhkund hydro-electric project and Jolaput bridge.

Araku – Lambasingi Package:

Located at an altitude of 1000 meters above sea level, Lambasingi is a hamlet nestled amid the Eastern ghats in Chintapalli Mandal of Visakhapatnam. Popularly known as Andhra Ooty, it has recorded the lowest temperature during winter with thick fog hovering until 10 AM. The proposed package begins at Araku and proceeds to Chaparai waterfalls, Matsyagundam, Kottapalli waterfalls, Tajangi waterfalls, and tours around in Lambasingi for lunch through strawberry and apple orchards and coffee plantation to return Araku by evening. The package is being designed with an estimated stay of 30 minutes at each place and 90 minutes at Kottapalli waterfalls.

Exploring Borra Caves:

The officials of the tourism department are also planning to showcase the formation of Karstic limestone and bauxite minerals at Borra Caves. They further plan to exhibit the volcanic ash deposits found near Araku, formed 75000 years ago during the explosion of the Indonesian volcano are also on the cards.